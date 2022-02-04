Mary Bach, AARP Pennsylvania Association’s consumer advocate spokesperson, will speak at the Feb. 15 monthly meeting of the AARP Evergreen chapter.
She has appeared before the U.S. Congress and both Pennsylvania legislative bodies to provide testimony concerning consumer interests and concerns. In addition, Bach has appeared on various national and regional television reports and interviews.
The 1 p.m. meeting is located at the Indiana Mall in the community room near Kay Jewelers.
As always, guests, potential members, interested public and AARP members are welcomed.