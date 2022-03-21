The three American women who won the Nobel Prize for Literature will be featured in a re-enactment at 11:30 a.m. March 26 on the third floor of the Indiana Free Library.
Co-sponsored by the American Association of University Women-Indiana County and the Indiana Free Library, the lives and words of Pearl S. Buck, Toni Morrison and Louise Gluck will be celebrated as part of Women’s History Month.
Three Indiana Players thespians will take on the roles of Buck (Mary Jo Bowes), Morrison (Juanita Burdette) and Gluck (Patti Holmes).
Come enjoy a dramatic re-enactment and a lively discussion with light refreshments.
The program is free and open to the public.