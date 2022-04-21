Some people discuss what needs to be done to improve their communities. Denise Jennings-Doyle rolls up her sleeves and does it, highlighting each community’s uniqueness.
Jennings-Doyle, president of the Blairsville Area Underground Railroad and the director of the Blairsville History Center, exemplifies the passion, dedication and motivation necessary to succeed as a community leader and developer, a promoter and a professional in the area of social service. A holder of a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, Jennings-Doyle, a graduate of Homer-Center High School, earned her master’s in adult and community education from IUP, where she currently serves as the director of stewardship and events. The Blairsville Underground Railroad Tours, initiated by Jennings-Doyle, includes re-enactments of pre-Civil War events featuring freedom seekers, and Jennings-Doyle researched and wrote the scripts for area residents who would portray the “conductors” of the underground railroad.
She also researched, wrote and scripted multiple events for the Twilight Cemetery Tour, History at High Noon, Passport to Freedom’s Historic Fashion Show, the Civil War Ball and tours of historic homes. She researched, wrote, organized and presented the Anti-Slavery Rally kickoff events and led the first interactive historic character tour. She wrote the grant, researched and designed the brochure, and mapped the locations for the Indiana County Underground Railroad Driving Tour. For the Indiana Bicentennial Kickoff Event, Jennings-Doyle was one of two researchers and script-writers for the historic performances, and she organized historic walking tours. She spearheaded celebrating Homer City’s sesquicentennial in 2004. Working with the Homer-Center Historical Society, she conceived the Local Heroes Banners for Veterans Project and she organized the kickoff ceremony for the project in 2014. She directed I&A Residential Services’ Supported Living Program, which provides transitional living experiences for chronic mentally ill adults. Jennings-Doyle co-wrote grants, developed and directed a support program for consumers of mental health within Indiana and Armstrong Counties and developed HR and employee training manuals.
She began her community service after college nearly 35 years ago as a volunteer for The Open Door, a licensed nonprofit behavioral health organization that provides treatment and services for substance use and gambling related concerns; impaired driving program; and crisis intervention for Armstrong and Indiana County residents. She offered sensitive and critical guidance and worked with other agencies for a complete progress plan with drug and alcohol, mental health crisis intervention, and she trained DUI evaluators and educators to offer comprehensive treatment. She provided intervention on the crisis hotline and trained her fellow volunteers.
She also held the position of assistant branch manager with American General Finance and held interim Main Street manager and events coordinator positions with the Blairsville Improvement Group.
“I am honored to receive this distinction,” Jennings-Doyle said. “My most recent service has been in the preservation of history, and I’ve found that women aren’t well represented in history’s pages. I’m happy that organizations like AAUW exist to share the contributions of today’s women!”
The mother of three adult children, Denise also served as events coordinator, promotions director, and executive director of the Blairsville Improvement Group.