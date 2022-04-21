Kate Geiger, director of the Indiana Free Library, describes herself as “a community builder on a mission to grow libraries and to have an impact through the power of literacy.”
With a father who was a Slippery Rock University professor, she developed a love for literature, research and writing, earning an English degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a library science post-baccalaureate at Slippery Rock. After interning in a law library, she accepted a job at Philadelphia’s Jenkins Law Library where she met her husband, Bill Geiger. Kate subsequently accepted a position at the Butler County Law Library while Bill attended seminary.
Moving to Pensacola and Jacksonville, Fla., Geiger started a business offering legal library services to firms while completing a paralegal degree.
While her husband was assistant pastor, her life took another turn. As the mother of two daughters, Sarah and Bethany, Kate organized outings for at-home-moms at parks, museums and, of course, libraries — with a women’s network and babysitting co-op.
Geiger joked, “I was an at-home-mom that was never at home.”
She developed a passion for nurturing the education of children and, as a mother of daughters, expanding opportunities for girls.
Geiger moved to Indiana in 1999 when her husband became rector at Christ Church.
She worked as a legal librarian at several Pittsburgh law firms, also earning her master’s degree in library and information science at the University of Pittsburgh. When the director position opened at Indiana Free Library in 2005, Geiger re-found her passion.
She loves the mission of public libraries. Surrounded by books, services and interactive programs, she handles all areas of programming with a staff of 10, offering services to more than 33,000.
Kate said, “The conductor may take the bow, but the music comes from the players. Our quality staff and active board of up to 19 community members have navigated many hurdles and changes in libraries.”
One of Geiger’s main concerns is for internet access, technology and broadband.
“The digital divide in our county is very real,” she said. During COVID, she installed a free Wi-Fi hot spot in front of IFL and at CareerLink.
Delighting in AAUW’s mission to improve the lives of women and girls, she created a computer coding program for girls in partnership with Indiana’s AAUW branch. Together they were awarded a $10,000 grant to launch “Code Brave” for elementary and middle school students with workshops held throughout the year.
The grant has helped the library purchase coding software, laptops and a charging cart so that students can learn coding to create their own videos and gaming programs.
These skills can get girls engaged with STEM fields in their future.
A woman of many talents, offering service to our community in many venues, Geiger is a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization supporting women’s education. She is past president of Indiana Toastmasters, a new member of the Indiana Women In Networking, and a member of Indiana County Area Society for Human Resources Management (ICASHRM).
The library recently completed renovations under Geiger’s leadership, evolved through COVID successfully, and is now fully open, eager to serve. Geiger added, “Please visit soon!”