Nancy Westburg sets a high bar for herself in volunteer work and social action in Indiana County. With an impressive career in counseling and psychology, she understands the needs of underserved populations and is especially supportive of equity for women. In fact, she advocates that one’s happiness is best achieved through hope, the subject of her doctoral dissertation.
Westburg is best known as the president of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County where she supports the campaigns of candidates, especially women candidates.
On the League of Women Voters, she serves on the Child Advocacy Committee that focuses on mental health issues. Westburg also supports children-in-need projects with Kiwanis, backs NAACP initiatives, and served as a deacon for Calvary Church.
For AAUW, Westburg serves on the branch’s scholarship committee. She believes strongly in AAUW’s mission to improve girls’ lives through higher education, in part, because she had a late-start in college.
Her 1950s-style parents said “no” to college, insisting that girls must marry and support a husband’s career, despite the fact that Westburg received the “Mayor’s Award” given to the top performing female graduating from a Philadelphia public high school.
Nevertheless, Westburg’s hope and persistence propelled her to pursue college when her marriage ended, and she became a single mother. She earned a management/marketing degree at Philadelphia’s Holy Family University, then soon earned a master’s in counseling degree, striving to be a positive role model. Westburg stated, “My own hope and persistence came from reading Anne of Green Gables. She had red pigtails and freckles like me and overcame so many obstacles with hope and compassion.”
Westburg raised her own daughter this way and when she was submitting Ph.D. applications, she encouraged her mom to do the same.
In fact, Westburg’s most significant female role-model continues to be daughter Dr. Lorraine Guth, IUP professor/counselor.
At 51, Dr. Nancy Westburg earned her Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Indiana State University with a full scholarship, and began a 22-year teaching career at Rider University in New Jersey. Her research was on “Hope,” about which she authored many published articles. She discovered two reasons people remain hopeful — they have a very supportive mentor; and/or they believe they were born with a “hopeful” predisposition. Westburg exhibits these qualities. As a tenured professor, she became teacher, counselor, faculty mentor, union negotiator and union president.
Upon retirement in 2016, Westburg moved to Indiana to be near her daughter Lorraine, son Rick and grandchildren after her husband Allen Westburg died.
Westburg said, “Indiana County women were so welcoming, supportive and helpful. So many strive for social justice, equity and fairness.”
Westburg maintains current licenses as a psychologist and counselor.
Summing up her lifegoal of happiness and hope, Westburg’s said, “Always try new things. Pick what is important to you and strive to be your best. It is ok just to have fun.”
What’s next for Westburg? She hopes to take up horseback riding in the spring, as “A new skill that is beneficial to brain longevity.”