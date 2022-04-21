If there ever was a poster girl for volunteerism in Indiana, it certainly should be Pat Dietrich.
Born and raised in Williamsport, Dietrich has been an Indiana resident since January 1971 when her husband Bill joined the science faculty at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
A scientist herself, Dietrich attended Lycoming College, where she majored in biology because her grandmother told her she had to major in science. During her summers she worked as a lab tech at Williamsport Hospital and later as a graduate assistant at Syracuse University in microbiology.
In Philadelphia, she also worked as a biochemistry technician and was the editor of Biological Abstracts.
Upon moving to Indiana, Dietrich became involved with the Welcome Wagon, a local organization that contacts new homeowners after relocation, providing them with information about their new community, and from then on her service to the entire community blossomed.
Active in the Lutheran church, the Lutheran Campus Ministry and Lutheran Center for lay ministry, she is currently active at the Hope Lutheran Church in Homer City, where she was a council member and chaired various committees and projects, including women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
The Red Cross has seen her hard work for many years where she was board member and secretary of the Chestnut Ridge Chapter. And three times she has been deployed to disaster sites, twice in Pittsburgh and once in Worcester, Mass. Of course, as a member of the Red Cross, she is an invaluable volunteer for various blood drives and as a member of the IUP Women’s Club was a past chair of the bloodmobile cookie crew.
Pat is a past president of the IUP Women’s Club where she also organized many events.
Other service contributions include the Junior Women Civic Club’s Well-Baby Clinic, Meals on Wheels and Katie’s Closet from its inception to its COVID closing.
During all this activity, Dietrich managed to raise three children and earn a master’s degree from IUP in adult education. She has also served on advisory councils for the Indiana School District from elementary school through the senior high. Currently, she is a Weekly Office Angel for Family Promise of Indiana County.
When asked why she does all this, her answer was “it gives life meaning.”
Despite all of the hard work she has invested in all of these activities, Dietrich takes pleasure in what she does.
She said, “I like taking chaos and making it orderly.”
Indiana and the surrounding areas have benefitted from Dietrich’s desire to tackle the chaos.