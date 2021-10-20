Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary sorority for women educators, initiated two new members from the Indiana Area School District at a dinner ceremony at the St. Andrew’s Community Room. ADK is dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. It provides members with opportunities for personal and professional growth, and strives to strengthen the status and advancement of the teaching profession. Locally, the organization awards a $1,000 scholarship to a female student attending area universities. Pictured are new members Lisa Black and Tammy Glavich with ADK president Sue Stitt.
