Alpha Delta Kappa, Mu Chapter, an international honorary sorority for women educators, annually awards a $1,000 scholarship to a female graduate of an Indiana County school with plans to enroll in an accredited college or university pursuing a degree in any field of education.
The candidates must attend a county school with a representation of ADK membership.
The eligible districts include Blairsville, Homer-Center, Indiana Area and Indiana County Technology Center. Applicants are evaluated on scholastic achievement, school activities and community involvement.
Interested individuals may obtain an application from the guidance office of her respective school. The application deadline is April 1. Additional questions may be referred to Kathy Daskivich, Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship chairwoman, at (724) 479-2620.
o o o
A scholarship is available through the Janessa Fleming Memorial Fund.
This fund was established in memory of Janessa Fleming and will award scholarships as well as grants to 501©3 charities that best reflect the beautiful and compassionate person Janessa was.
This scholarship is open to anyone who is seeking a career that directly benefits the deaf community such as audiology, deaf education, speech pathology, etc., as well as to any deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals wishing to continue their post-secondary education in any field.
An application may be obtained at www.Janessa.info on the homepage or by writing to request one.
The application and supporting documents must be mailed to Janessa Fleming Memorial Fund Scholarship, 40 Janessa Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
The deadline to apply is March 26.