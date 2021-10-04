More people need to advocate against violence, especially as this violence impacts women and children, according to the speaker for the American Association of University Women-Indiana County’s October meeting.
Audia Boyles, executive director of the Alice Paul House, will address the event, which is open to the public, at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Breezedale on the IUP campus.
Boyles joined Alice Paul House, Indiana County’s comprehensive victim service organization, as its executive director in 2013 and worked to establish funding for a new facility for the organization, which opened last November.
Her job at APH is focused on keeping women and families healthy and safe, both physically and emotionally.
She has held positions with the Department of Corrections and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, and later served as director of administration at Cresson Secure Treatment Unit.
Boyles has a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology and a Master of Arts in industrial labor relations/human resources from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.