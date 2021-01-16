Aging Services Inc. social centers are temporarily closed for the safety of staff and participants.
However, the centers will be offering takeout meals consisting of one hot meal and a frozen two pack meal box. Participating centers are Chestnut Hills, Indiana, Mahoning Hills, Saltsburg and Two Lick Valley. Pick up times are from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays. This week all centers will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. A hot lunch only will be available Tuesday. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive take-out lunches on the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Listed are the menus available for take-out in the coming week.
MONDAY
Centers closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
TUESDAY
Hot meal only: Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit
THURSDAY
Hot meal: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, carrots, mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie
Frozen two-pack meals in one box: Brunch lunch including egg frittata with ham, peppers and cheese, cheesy hash browns; beef burgundy over white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend
Non-frozen items: Mini biscuit, orange juice, hot chocolate mix; whole wheat bread, apple crisp, hot chocolate mix