Audia J. Boyles, executive director of Alice Paul House, recently accepted a $20,000 donation from Indiana Kiwanis members Dave Koches and Bruce Jenkins.
This donation will assist in the completion of the children’s play area at Alice Paul House’s new facility. This donation will provide a half-court basketball area, backboard and play yard equipment. This donation will empower children to participate in healthy outlets for stress and provide a safe, confidential area for those children while in residence to exercise play as a coping skill leading to balance and personal growth.
Children exposed to traumatic incidents and witness domestic violence can cause feelings of instability and fear.
The children’s area will allow families to foster healthy relationships and provide a sense of stability. Boyles said playing will not make children forget their upsetting experiences or relieve all of their insecurities caused by domestic violence, but the children’s play area will help families stay connected to each other and increase feelings of security.