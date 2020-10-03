Our Lady of the Assumption R.C. church, with worship sites in Coral and Lucernemines, will have a blessing of animals ceremony at both sites on the feast of St. Francis Sunday, Oct. 4.
St. Francis is known as a lover of animals. The Coral worship site blessing will be at 12:30 p.m. and the Lucernemines worship site blessing will be at 5 p.m. The blessings will be conducted by the newly named pastor of both churches, Franciscan Friar Father John Pavlik.
The Coral site was formerly St. Francis before joining with the former St. Louis church in Lucernemines to become the Our Lady of the Assumption parish.