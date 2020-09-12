As part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the present church building, the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Lewisville will host a concert by Heritage, a classic gospel male quartet.
The concert will be in the church sanctuary at 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Social distancing and masks are required. Donations will benefit the church window restoration project.
Members of Heritage are David Schloder, bass; Larry Peterson, baritone; Ken Moyer, lead; and Randy Degenkolb, tenor.