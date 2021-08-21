78036512

People walking down steps

 Thinkstock

PSECU, Pennsylvania’s anytime, anywhere digital credit union, opened the application period for the 26th year of its annual scholarship program this week.

The program awards six scholarships, valued at up to $8,000each, to graduating high school seniors to help reduce the cost of pursuing postsecondary education. Since its inception, the PSECU program has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to more than 140 students.

“Offering the PSECU Scholarship is a point of pride for us at the credit union,” said PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph. “In addition to providing high-quality banking products and services, outreach like this scholarship really points to the heart of who we are — a member-owned financial institution helping our members achieve more.”

Each winner will receive a $2,000-per-year scholarship that is renewable for up to four years based on the fulfillment of set academic requirements, including GPA. The total potential value of each scholarship is $8,000 per student.

To qualify for the PSECU Scholarship program, applicants must:

• Be a PSECU member by Dec. 31, 2021, to be eligible to apply for the 2022 scholarship. Individuals with a custodial account are eligible to apply.

Please note that joint owners are not considered members.

• Be a graduating high school senior.

• Be attending a two- or four-year community college, college or university in the fall of 2022. The college or university does not have to be in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Students attending a technical school are not eligible.

Completed applications must be submitted by noon on Feb. 28 to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit psecu.com/scholarships.

Tags