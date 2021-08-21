PSECU, Pennsylvania’s anytime, anywhere digital credit union, opened the application period for the 26th year of its annual scholarship program this week.
The program awards six scholarships, valued at up to $8,000each, to graduating high school seniors to help reduce the cost of pursuing postsecondary education. Since its inception, the PSECU program has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to more than 140 students.
“Offering the PSECU Scholarship is a point of pride for us at the credit union,” said PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph. “In addition to providing high-quality banking products and services, outreach like this scholarship really points to the heart of who we are — a member-owned financial institution helping our members achieve more.”
Each winner will receive a $2,000-per-year scholarship that is renewable for up to four years based on the fulfillment of set academic requirements, including GPA. The total potential value of each scholarship is $8,000 per student.
To qualify for the PSECU Scholarship program, applicants must:
• Be a PSECU member by Dec. 31, 2021, to be eligible to apply for the 2022 scholarship. Individuals with a custodial account are eligible to apply.
Please note that joint owners are not considered members.
• Be a graduating high school senior.
• Be attending a two- or four-year community college, college or university in the fall of 2022. The college or university does not have to be in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Students attending a technical school are not eligible.
Completed applications must be submitted by noon on Feb. 28 to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit psecu.com/scholarships.