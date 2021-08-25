SPRING CHURCH — The National Society of High School Scholars announced last week that it had selected Apollo-Ridge High School student Summer J. MacPherson from Young Township.
The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment, according to NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Summer has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said.
“Summer is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
It is the latest honor for Summer, who also was named to the National Honor Society at Apollo-Ridge on April 21.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” Lewis said.
“We help students like Summer build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Formed in 2002 by Lewis and Nobel, NSHSS recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks.
Currently it has more than 1,700,00 members in over 170 countries.