Kindergarten registration will be held in the Apollo-Ridge elementary lobby on:
• Tuesday, April 5, during the day
• Wednesday, April 6, during the day and evening
Please call Kimberlie Akins at (724) 478-6000, Ext. 5001, to schedule a time for your child’s registration.
You can obtain a registration packet by downloading the packet from the Apollo-Ridge elementary website.
If you use the website, please make sure you print one-sided.
You can also stop in the elementary office during the school day between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to obtain a registration packet, or if you have a child who attends Apollo-Ridge elementary, we will gladly send the packet home with the student.
Below is the information you will need to bring to registration:
• Child’s birth certificate or proof that you ordered one. If you do not have one, please order early to obtain in a timely manner.
• 3 proofs of residency (lease or mortgage information, driver’s license, automobile registration, auto insurance card, current utility bill(s), tax statements, or public assistance document)
• Current child’s immunization record (We understand that immunizations may not be up-to-date, depending on your child’s 5th birthdate.
• Parent’s/Guardian’s driver’s license or photo ID
• Registration packet