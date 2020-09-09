Boy Scout Troop 1011 recently held a ceremony on the plaza outside of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex to recognize nine Boy Scouts who have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout over the past several months, recognitions that had been long-delayed by scheduling and by the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, State Rep. Jim Struzzi and Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson all attended and commended the youth for their accomplishments, presenting citations to each of the Scouts.
Earning the Eagle Scout award requires Scouts to demonstrate leadership and community recognitions of worthiness.
Additionally, each Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, some from designated categories; develop and lead a community service project; and pass a board of review.
----
Shown here from left, are Daniel Lee, Jared Bloom, Silas Scheira and Carl McCullough. Back row: John Makara, Luke Ciocca, Samuel Phillips and Owen Morris. Missing from the photo was Jacob Albert. These young men, from the Indiana, Marion Center and United school districts, are the sons of Dan and Cindy Lee, Ann and Jerry Bloom, Tony and Rachel Scheira, Jody and Sundeana McCullough, Jack and Kalina Makara, Vince and Holly Ciocca, Sam and Lisa Phillips, Tim and Dez Morris, and Steve and Marilyn Albert.