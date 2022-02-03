In honor of Betty White’s lifelong commitment to animals, local businesses recently partnered to collect donations that were equally divided to the Indiana County Humane Society and Four Footed Friends.
In a week’s time, the businesses were able to collect a total of $1,336, which gave each shelter $668.
Donations came from customers and business owners and were collected by Al Patti’s Bar and Grill, D’s 422 West Side Salon, Donatello’s Restaurant, El Tesoro Mexican Bar, Levity Brewing Company, Lucy Rae Gifts & More, Mutts of Merit, LLC., Philly Street Candle Bar, Romeo’s Pizzeria Inc., Rowley Family Chiropractic & Wellness, Simply Nutrition, Tails on the Town, Voodoo Brewery Co., Wolfendale’s and 7th Street Marketry.