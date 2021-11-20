Santoro Chiropractic announces Dr. Jeannie Santoro recently recertified in the Cox Technique System of Spinal Pain Relief Management.
Santoro knows the importance of keeping up to date with the latest information and research documentation for her chosen treatment approach for back pain relief, according to a news release.
Dr. Santoro offers the evidence-based Cox Technique system of non-surgical chiropractic protocols for the relief of spine pain due to disc herniation, stenosis and related conditions causing neck, upper back, shoulder, arm thoracic/mid-back, low back and leg pain.
The Cox Flexion Distraction protocols have been scrutinized in federally funded research projects.
Flexion-distraction biomechanical effects have been documented showing a drop in intradiscal pressures, increase in spinal canal area and discal height. Clinical outcomes have been published showing superiority in pain relief for radiculopathy, better for relief of chronic low back pain, and more effective in reducing the need for healthcare visits for spinal pain in the year after treatment, according to the release.
Santoro proudly provides this non-surgical solution for spine pain relief in Indiana.