STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — More than 300 Pennsylvania 4-H youth gathered to network and enhance their leadership skills during the 2022 Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference from Jan. 28-30, at the Penn State Hotel and Conference Center in State College.
In addition to hosting leadership-oriented workshops and recognizing Pennsylvania 4-H state-level award winners, the new Pennsylvania 4-H State Council team was installed.
The Pennsylvania 4-H State Council is a premier group of young people selected from around the state to be the official spokespeople for the Pennsylvania 4-H program.
Throughout the next year of their term, these individuals will be representing the program at many industry events, planning state level events, and attending 4-H activities and meetings around the state.
Named to the group are:
Elizabeth Bruner, Indiana County, outreach committee
Elizabeth is a homeschooled senior who has been a 4-H member for 13 years. Her list of 4-H projects is extensive: leadership, shotgun, archery, air rifle, wildlife, forestry, market and breeding goat, market hog, horse, embryology, gardening, sewing and fashion revue.
“I love how the 4-H program not only provides members with numerous opportunities but teaches youth life skills such as leadership, team work, and problem solving that will be beneficial throughout their entire lives,” she said. “4-H prepares youth to become tomorrow’s leaders by making the best better.”
Elizabeth’s plans include attending Penn State Dubois to pursue a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries science in order to become a wildlife biologist.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Clark and Connie Bruner, of Blairsville.
Samantha Kriley, Armstrong County, communications committee
Samantha is a senior at Lenape Technical School and has been in 4-H for 12 years. Her 4-H projects have included horse, leadership as a club officer and being a County Council member, cooking, bicycle safety, square dancing and horsemanship skills.
Outside of 4-H, Samantha can be found leading worship, teaching in children’s ministry and planning youth group events at Harvest Church.
She is also captain of the West Shamokin Color Guard.
“4-H has always been a place I could go to improve, appreciate and accept myself and others,” she said. “I have been blessed to have leaders who invested in developing me as a leader, friend, daughter and sister and mentor to the younger members. Throughout my years in 4-H, I developed lifelong relationship between county, state and nationwide.”
Her plans include participating in an apprenticeship program at Penn United Technologies.
Samantha is the daughter of William and Sandra Kriley, of Rural Valley.
Alice Polcrack, Sullivan County, president
Alice is a senior at Sullivan County High School and has been in 4-H for nine years. While in 4-H, she has participated in projects like leadership in her County Council, cooking, riflery, archery and rabbits. She is the first person from Sullivan County to serve on State Council. Her plans include going to college to pursue a public health degree with a pre-med track. Alice is the daughter of Erik and Jane Polcrack, of Shunk.
Miranda Wezner, Montgomery County, secretary, communications committee
Miranda is a senior at Perkiomen Valley High School and eighth-year member of 4-H. As a member of the program, she has been involved in rabbit, beekeeping, cooking, market goat, photography, Junior Toastmasters and veterinary science projects.
In addition, she has done 4-H exchange trips to Wisconsin and California. Her plans include attending college to major in agricultural education and she plans to publish her poetry this year.
She enjoys being in the outdoors, including hiking, running and fishing. Miranda is the daughter of Marc and Wendy Wezner, of Collegeville.
Logan Fortin, Erie County, events committee
Logan is a senior at Fort LeBoeuf High School and has been in 4-H for 11 years. His projects have included pigs and cattle, along with leadership through the Erie County Teen Council and as an officer in his clubs.
Logan’s plans include attending Edinboro University to major in criminal justice and perhaps pursue a master’s degree. Outside of 4-H, he plays football and was named All Region First Team Left Tackle. He is also co-owner of 4-10 Bros. Show Cattle. Logan is the son of Denny and Lisa Fortin, of Waterford.
Alexandria Neff, Dauphin County, events committee
Alexandria is a junior at Covenant Christian Academy and 10-year member of 4-H. She is a member of the Dauphin County Friendship Community Club, Fur and Feathers Club and Exchange Club. She participates in an array of projects including poultry, rabbits, spinning and other fiber arts, gardening and art. Alexandria credits 4-H with making her a more confident and responsible individual. Her plans include going to college to study biology or veterinary medicine.
Alexandria is the daughter of Dale and Janell Neff, of Harrisburg.
Cailyn Shaffer, Venango County, events committee
Cailyn is a senior in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and nine-year member of 4-H. As a member of the Cranberry Clovers club, she has participated in crocheting, baking, cooking, expressive arts, photography, health and wildlife projects. She also focuses on leadership as a member of the Venango County Teen Council. Her plans include obtaining a speech pathology degree to become a speech therapist. Cailyn is the daughter of Randall Shaffer and Kristie Shaffer, of Emlenton.
Jordan Armagost, Venango County, outreach committee
Jordan is a senior at 21st Century Cyber Charter School and 11-year member of 4-H. He has previously done sewing, wood working, rocketry, hiking, bicycling and camping projects, and is currently working on market and breeding beef. Jordan served as the Venango County 4-H King in 2020. His plans include joining the Army National Guard as an 88M, to be a heavy truck and trailer operator, and to stay heavily involved in his county’s 4-H program as a volunteer. Jordan is the son of John and Jody Armagost, of Grove City.
Sarah Grace Ferber, Montgomery County, outreach committee
Sarah Grace is a homeschooled senior who has been a 4-H member for eight years. She has been involved in the following 4-H projects: poultry, reptiles, goat, rabbit, canine, archery and public speaking. Her plans include attending college for wildlife conservation in order to conduct management efforts and further research on endangered species. Sarah Grace is the daughter of Barbara Ferber, of Fleetwood.
To learn more about the officers and the Pennsylvania 4-H State Council Program, visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/state-council. To find your local 4-H program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.