Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission hosted the 2022 Student Leadership Conference on Wednesday.
The conference was open to all school districts in Armstrong and Indiana County.
Students participated in a prevention planning student summit with Joe Markiewicz from Building Stronger Communities. Students were encouraged to create a positive messaging campaign to hold in their schools or communities.
Students had the opportunity to breakout into sessions to learn how to plan their event, how to involve the newspapers and how to create a radio Public Service Announcement.
The students also received statistics from the 2019 Pennsylvania Youth Survey to create their campaigns. The main objective was for students to become educated about how to develop a positive messaging campaign to reinforce positive behaviors that will reduce alcohol, tobacco and other drug use rates as well as other adolescent problem behaviors.
Students were given a chance to explore inflatable Mega Brain and Lung exhibits and learn about the effects of opioids and vaping. Local human service agencies attended the Student Leadership Conference and students were given the opportunity to interact and learn more about what services are available in Armstrong and Indiana County.
The Conference was funded by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission through grant funding from Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.