The Armstrong School District has scheduled kindergarten registration and screening for the 2021-22 school year.
Kindergarten registration and student screening will take place on the same day and time. Parents are asked to call their child’s school to schedule a 30-minute appointment for one of the dates listed below.
Admission to kindergarten will be limited to children reaching age 5 on or before Aug. 31. Registration forms can be downloaded from the district’s website and completed prior to registration to save time. Parents may also stop at the school to pick up a registration packet, complete the forms and bring them to registration. Note, however, that official registration must be done in person. If you have any questions, contact your child’s school.
Parents/guardians are asked to bring the following information to registration:
• An original copy of the child’s birth certificate
• The child’s immunization records
• Proof of residency with an accurate description of the location of your residence including municipality, road names and landmarks for the purpose of planning transportation routes
• Dayton Elementary (814) 257-8816: March 17, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Elderton Elementary (724) 354-2131:March 4, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Lenape Elementary (724) 763-5299: March 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.;March 2, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;March 3, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Shannock Valley Elementary (724) 783-6991: March 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• West Hills Primary (724) 548-7651: March 9, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; March 10 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.; March 11, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.; March 12, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.