Aging Services Inc. has been dedicated in addressing food insecurity in Indiana County during the pandemic.

For example, the organization:

• Gained 166 new home-delivered meal consumers.

• Provided 12,541 congregate meals to Senior Center participants.

• Provided 44,239 home-delivered meals.

• Received a shipment of shelf-stable meals from the national guard. From these Aging Services provided 494 to the Chevy Chase Center, 200 to ICCAP and 108 to a local personal care home.

Throughout the crisis, the organization provided shelf-stable and frozen meals to consumers and community members who were in need.

On Monday, ASI gave Christmas dinners to 23 families in its Caregiver Support Program.

