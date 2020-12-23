Aging Services Inc. has been dedicated in addressing food insecurity in Indiana County during the pandemic.
For example, the organization:
• Gained 166 new home-delivered meal consumers.
• Provided 12,541 congregate meals to Senior Center participants.
• Provided 44,239 home-delivered meals.
• Received a shipment of shelf-stable meals from the national guard. From these Aging Services provided 494 to the Chevy Chase Center, 200 to ICCAP and 108 to a local personal care home.
Throughout the crisis, the organization provided shelf-stable and frozen meals to consumers and community members who were in need.
On Monday, ASI gave Christmas dinners to 23 families in its Caregiver Support Program.