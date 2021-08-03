The United Methodist Women of Blairsville First United Methodist Church are sponsoring a backpack distribution for children of the community.
The event will be Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or all the backpacks are gone.
School supplies in the backpacks include pencils, crayons, pens, colored pencils, notebooks, calculators, erasers and other items for school.
Distribution will be in Helman Hall in the Methodist church by the post office.
Please use the back doors off the parking lot.
For more information, please call Dorinda Eckenroad at (724) 459-6148.