Employees from InFirst Bank celebrated Halloween early with a Roaring ’20s theme. Employees dressed as flappers and bankers from the 1920s and decorated the store for the occasion. Pictured, from left, are Denise DeLorenzo and Jessie Lenze, tellers; Tom Bush, head teller; Casey Kelly, customer service representative; Lisa Gardner, branch manager; Jamie Cline and Tammy Garza, tellers.
Bank employees celebrate Halloween in '20s style
Latest News
- DEAR ABBY: Man disinclined to meet with newfound half-sisters
- Today in History
- Unbeaten Steelers, surging Ravens renew high-stakes rivalry
- Lots of division matchups to spice up Week 8 of NFL schedule
- Steelers WR Diontae Johnson hopes injury woes are behind him
- FCB upgrades digital banking platform
- S&T hires executive vice president
- Paris Jackson mines her heartache for solo debut album
Most Popular
Articles
- IUP layoff notices due Friday, union president says
- Drug trafficking arrest made in Homer City
- IUP cutting five programs in College of Fine Arts
- IUP students protest proposed cuts
- Behind the White Door: See what awaits
- Third suspect jailed in IUP student slaying
- Grad student expresses IUP concerns
- Purchase Line School District to close elementary school
- Man fatally injured in wreck of classic car
- Edward H. Aikens
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
things to do
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 3
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.