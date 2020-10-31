InFirst Bank halloween
Buy this Image
Michelle Raymond / The Indiana Gazette

Employees from InFirst Bank celebrated Halloween early with a Roaring ’20s theme. Employees dressed as flappers and bankers from the 1920s and decorated the store for the occasion. Pictured, from left, are Denise DeLorenzo and Jessie Lenze, tellers; Tom Bush, head teller; Casey Kelly, customer service representative; Lisa Gardner, branch manager; Jamie Cline and Tammy Garza, tellers.

Tags