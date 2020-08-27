BLAIRSVILLE — A carry-out chicken barbecue fundraiser will be held until sold out Saturday at the Blairsville First United Methodist Church parking lot, located beside the Blairsville Post Office at 50 S. Walnut St.
The United Methodist Churches of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, consisting of Black Lick, Blairsville, Hopewell and Connect Churches, are working together to raise funds for some needed repairs to their two parsonages.
Each meal is $11 and will include a half barbecue chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and a roll with butter and will be packaged ready for you to take home to eat.
This is a carry-out only meal. Tickets can be purchased by calling (724) 840-9534.
Call the church office with questions or for more information at (724) 459-6155.