A benefit dinner will be held for Brian Potts on Sunday at the Keystone Sportsman Club in Atwood.
Brian has been diagnosed with NASH (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) and is in need of a liver transplant.
The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with basket drawings held at 5:30 p.m. The menu is picnic foods.
The club will be open all day on Saturday for drop-offs of baskets, baked goods and other items.
Everyone who attends is encouraged to wear a mask and take-out will be available if possible, due to the coronavirus.
Please contact Barb at (724) 397-2397 or Vickie at (724) 801-2606 with any questions.