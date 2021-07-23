The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission awarded the 2021 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship awards of $1,000 each to the following three area students at the July board meeting held Tuesday.
Awarded scholarships were:
• Armstrong County: Arwen Rak, Leechburg High School
• Clarion County: Brooke Baughman, Clarion-Limestone High School
• Indiana County: Alaina Constantino, River Valley High School
The Bernie Smith Scholarship was established in 2007 by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission in honor of Indiana County Commissioner Bernie Smith, who passed away on Sept. 2, 2006.
Smith was born in the small Indiana County mining town of McIntyre on Oct. 25, 1938.
At the age of 11, he and his late brother, Peter, were sent to the Milton Hershey School in Hershey after their mother died and his father decided he could not raise them alone.
After high school and a two-year stint in the Army, Smith returned to Indiana County and got his first radio job at a station in Barnesboro.
Within a couple of years, Smith migrated to a larger station, WDAD, in Indiana County, as a disc jockey, where he started the station’s first news department.
He later worked at WCCS in Homer City as a news reporter.
Smith began his freelance camera work in the late 1970s, first for KDKA-TV and then for WPXI and WTAE in Pittsburgh, and WJAC in Johnstown.
He began his public service as a board member of the Homer-Center School District in 1971 and held that post for 22 years. In 1995, Smith, a Democrat, won his first four-year term as a county commissioner.
In addition to his job as commissioner, Smith had roles is many civic and social service organizations.
He was president-elect of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and was a member of the board of directors of the Armstrong-Indiana Mental Health/Mental Retardation Program and the Armstrong-Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Smith is survived by his wife, Gladys, two daughters and three grandchildren.
This award is presented yearly to one student from Armstrong County, Clarion County and Indiana County.
The honorees shall be chosen from the graduating class of the high schools located in Armstrong, Clarion, and Indiana County.
Students applying for the Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship should be students exemplifying the mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission by way of their involvement, leadership and accomplishments throughout their high school career.