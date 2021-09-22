Programs have been scheduled this week through Yellow Creek State Park and partners.
Please note that program locations may not necessarily be at the park.
For the latest updates, please follow the Facebook page. The Fall Migration Round Up State Park Kick Off Birding Program is set for 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Environmental Learning Center.
Join for the start of our Fall Migration Competition.
Yellow Creek State Park is an important rest stop on the Atlantic Flyway for birds migrating south.
Come for a morning of bird-watching with a few stops around the lake to what’s coming through.
Participants might see songbirds, hawks, eagles, ducks, grebes and mergansers passing through.
Bring binoculars and guide books, or borrow some at the event.