Pictured, from left, are Jenny Lenhart, from the Indiana Borough Police Department, and Heather Reed, executive director of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Healthcare Foundation recently received a donation to Birdie’s Closet located in the Women’s Imaging Center at IRMC from the Indiana Borough Police Department. During the month of October, the borough police officers donated money to be able to grow beards. 

