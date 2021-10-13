The Friends of the Blairsville Communities, who have recently taken over the responsibility of cleaning up the on- and off-ramps to and from Route 22 in the Borough of Blairsville, will do their first official cleanup of that area on Saturday.
Volunteers can report to the BCDA office, 130 W. Market St., at 9 a.m. to pick up supplies such as garbage bags, gloves and safety vests, which have been provided by PennDOT for the Community Clean Up.
At that time, volunteers can choose areas throughout the borough they would like to clean.
The Borough of Blairsville will provide the necessary “Highway Clean Up Signs” for the safety of the volunteer crew.