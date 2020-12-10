The Blairsville High School Theater Department will be performing “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” on Dec. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m.
This year, the play will be open to the public to be livestreamed at home.
Tickets can now be purchased online at https://bhspa.booktix.com. Cost is $7.50 per person or $15 for a family pass.
The premise of this play is a little different than it has been in the past. The stage will take on the look of a 1930s radio station and the cast will become radio personalities. This gives a fresh look at a classic Christmas story.
Ian Smyth, who plays host Harry “Jazzbo” Haywood as well as many other roles in the performance, commented, “I’m excited to perform something different this year. I’ve never done a radio show before, so I’m excited to see how it turns out.”
The cast is excited that despite the many uncertainties of this year, the play will still go on.
Isabella Previte, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Past, said, “I’m very excited to finally be a part of something after so many of the things I was looking forward to got canceled.”
Patricia Dodson, the assistant director for this production agreed, saying, “In these uncertain times, it is nice to have a sense of tradition and normalcy.”
The BHS Theater Department is a part of the Blairsville Saltsburg School District.