The Blairsville Public Library announces its March and April schedule.
Virtual Story Time continues to be uploaded on Wednesdays to the Blairsville Public Library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The new six-week story time period runs from Wednesday to April 14. There will be no story April 21.
The library is holding an Easter egg hunt on March 20. Three times are available: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Registration is required, and no more than 25 people, including adults and children, are allowed per time slot. March 27 will be the rain date. Social distancing will be followed. Sign up at (724) 459-6077 or email blairsvillepublibrarykidlib@gmail.com.
Beginning in March, the library is resuming its Adult Book Club, in house at the library. It is offered the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.
April 4-10 is National Library Week. If you have been wondering how to check out books, movies and audio books or how to reserve these items from your home, this is a great week to call your local library. Bookmarks and color change pencils will be available in celebration of this year’s National Library Week.
April 10 will be “Essential Oils for Teens,” a Zoom class on the use of essential oils. Supply kits will be available for use during the class. Teens will blend essential oils to help with anxiety, PMS, acne and more. Call or email to contact the library staff to sign up.
Patrons are reminded that hours remain Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. for Grab ‘N Go service.
The library will be closed April 2 in observance of Good Friday.