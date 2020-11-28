The Blairsville Public Library has announced its free December virtual activities.
• Dec. 12, noon: Holiday Cookie Baking with Chef Rob. Three cookie types will be baked in this 1ﾽ-hour Facebook Live. Contact the library to sign up. We can email the recipes being used or you can pick them up through the Grab ‘N Go service. You can either cook along with Chef Rob or watch and bake later.
• Dec. 19, 11-11:40 a.m.: Gnomes and their Homes with children’s coordinator Miss Kristi. Make a gnome and a home in a Zoom room. Contact the library to sign up (blairsvillepublibrarykidlib@gmail.com or blairsvillepublib113@gmail.com). You will need to pick up a craft pack for the wooden house (needing assembly) and decorating supplies. You will also be given the link for the Zoom room.
The Blairsville Public Library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. for Grab ‘N Go services. Patrons may call, email or reserve books through the library’s website. Items are picked up and returned to the vestibule area.
Computer usage is not allowed at this time. Preschool Story Time can be viewed through the library’s Facebook page or through YouTube. Phone number is (724) 459-6077. Email blpub@comcast.net or blairsvillepublib113@gmail.com. Website: www.blairsvillepubliclibrary.org.
The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.