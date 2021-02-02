In February the Blairsville Public Library continues to offer Grab ‘N Go services. Call (724) 459-6077 or email blpub@comcast.net or blairsvillepublib@gmail.com to reserve books, audiobooks and DVDs.
Library hours remain 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Patrons can access the library’s catalog online at blairsvillpubliclibrary.org and reserve books there.
Story Time for preschoolers is geared for Pre-K through 5 years old. One and all are welcome to view the library’s Story Time. The videos are posted on Wednesdays, and the link to the YouTube channel can be viewed on the Blairsville Public Library’s Facebook page.
Join the library for Teen Spa Day on Feb. 20. Make body acne scrub, dry shampoo and other DIY health products.
Sign up by contacting the library. A packet of supplies will be provided to pick up in the Grab ‘N Go area, and then participants can create along with Miss Kristi on that Saturday via a web platform.
Email the Children’s Coordinator, Miss Kristi, at blairsvillepublibrarykidlib@gmail.com or through Facebook Messenger if you have questions.
In February the library continues Chef Rob’s virtual Winter Food Festival.
The next event is Saturday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. and features Tomato Basil Mozzarella Quesadillas, Panko Chicken Milanese and the Ultimate Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie.
Sign up through the library and receive the recipe packet to cook along with Chef Rob. Participants are also able to chat and ask cooking questions to be answered live during the event.