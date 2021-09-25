The last week of September is an annual library event, Banned Books Week, celebrating the freedom to read.
Libraries all over the United States will be participating in the event, focusing on books that have made banned lists and challenged lists.
The theme for 2021 is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us”.
What is a banned or challenged book? A challenged book is one that has been attempted to be removed or restricted, based upon objections of a person or a group. A banning is the removal of a book.
The top 10 books to be challenged from 2020 were:
“George,” by Alex Gino. Reasons: LGBTQIA+ content, conflicting with a religious viewpoint, and not reflecting “the values of our community.”
“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds. Reasons: because of the author’s public statements, because of claims that the book contains “selective storytelling incidents,” and does not involve racism against all people.
“All American Boys,” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. Reasons: banned and challenged for profanity, drug use and alcoholism. It was thought to promote anti-police views, contain divisive topics.
“Speak,” by Laurie Halse Anderson. Reasons: it was thought to contain a political viewpoint, was claimed to be biased against male students, and includes profanity and rape.
“The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie. Reasons: profanity, sexual references, and allegations of sexual misconduct by the author.
“Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice,” by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard. Challenged for “divisive language” and thought to promote anti-police views.
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee. Banned and challenged for racial slurs and their negative effects on students, featuring a “White savior, and the perception of the Black experience.”
“Of Mice and Men,” by John Steinbeck. Banned and challenged because of racial slurs, racist stereotypes and negative effects on students.
“The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison. It was considered sexually explicit and depicts child sexual abuse.
“The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas. Challenged for profanity and its anti-police message.
If you come to the library during Banned Books Week, Sept. 26 to Oct 2, you will see a display of the library’s holdings are on the Top 100 most challenged and banned books. Adult and teens are encouraged to view the display and check out books. If you participate, a book prize will be available.
Another library holiday is Teentober. It once was celebrated as Teen Read Week, but has been converted to the new name. Banned Books Week will merge into October for Teentober and banned and challenged books will remain available to check out, with prizes still available.
The Blairsville Public Library is closed Sundays and Mondays and open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Masks are not required for vaccinated people. Social distancing is encouraged. Computers are available for 30 minutes at a time.
The Grab ‘N Go area is still available for those who prefer to call in with selections or who order books online to retrieve from the Grab ‘N Go area quickly.
A book club meets every second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the library. Book discussions are based on selections of books decided upon the previous month. Call the library for more information at (724) 459-6077.
Blairsvillepubliclibrary.beanstack.org is the library’s site for book challenges. You can sign up for a fall challenge, or a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, or just log your current reads or reading time with the site’s timer.
Homeschoolers are encouraged to register to use it for a running log of books and reading time hours. Contact the library with questions on how to create a Beanstack account.
Story Time is remaining virtual at this time. On Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., Miss Kristi leads off with a Facebook live that includes various activities. Parents and children can then view the story book pre-recorded on Blairsville Pubic Library’s YouTube page. The link is on Facebook as well.
Story Time runs for a six-week period and then one week off. The new six weeks begins Oct. 6 with stories for Fire Prevention Month, fall and Halloween.
The library wishes to announce and congratulate the participants of the 2021 Summer Quest, Tails & Tales. Those who participated were: Abigail Bruner, Elizabeth Bruner, John Bruner, Liam Busi, Wyatt Busi, Camille Dunlap, Hannah Eckenroad, Kathrine Eckenroad, Olivia Eckenroad, Gabriel Rogers, Isaac Rogers, Lorelei Rogers, Ascena Seich, Hudson Seich and Lisette Seich.
Prizes are now available to be picked up at the library.