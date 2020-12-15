A public hearing set for Wednesday and Thursday on the potential closure of Saltsburg Middle/High School has been postponed, according to a notice from the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District.
The board instead has scheduled a special voting meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, to be held virtually. Instructions on how to attend will be posted at b-ssd.org.
The hearing is a step required by the state prior to shuttering a school with the purpose of providing the opportunity for public comment. It was to be in a hybrid format, with participants able to attend and comment virtually or in person. A reason for the postponement was not provided in the district’s notice.