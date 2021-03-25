Government & Civil Employee Services LLC is sponsoring a American Red Cross blood drive with a goal of 100 donations.
The community is invited to give and help save lives by donating blood on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Mall.
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers.
By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCross Blood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law) weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.