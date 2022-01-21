The American Red Cross has scheduled several upcoming blood drives.
Friday, Jan. 28, will be the last chance to be entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
The blood drive will be from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the Plumville fire department.
Those who come to give blood in January will automatically be entered in the drawing.
As an extra thank you from the Red Cross, those who come to donate will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.
Blood drives set for February are:
• Feb. 9, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ramada by Wyndham, Indiana.
• Feb. 14, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Purchase Line United Methodist Church
• Feb. 16, noon to 5:30 p.m., Folger Hall, IUP
• Feb. 17, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Blairsville Hampton Inn
• Feb. 22, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Brush Valley fire department
• Feb. 23, 1 to 6 p.m., Elderton fire department