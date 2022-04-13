The Business and Professional Women’s Club recently awarded two scholarships. The scholarships are given to selected applicants who are high school seniors attending an Indiana County high school and plan to attend a college, university, trade or vocational school in the upcoming fall semester. Recipients must hold a minimum grade point average of 3.00 or above, participate in extra-curricular activities and demonstrate a commitment to the community.
Rebekah Miloser is the 2022 Helen Serian BPW Scholarship recipient. A senior at Marion Center Area High School, she has earned a 4.0 GPA each year of high school. She has been involved in several school organizations in which she has held leadership roles, including senior class secretary, secretary of the National Honor Society and safety chief officer of the Chemistry Club.
She is currently employed at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home and is a member of the Church of the Resurrection.
Rebekah is an example of how one can take negative and difficult situations and turn them into something positive and life-giving.
Due to her personal experience with family illnesses and deceased loved ones, she has decided to become a nurse and dedicate herself to helping others.
This fall, Rebekah will attend Westmoreland County Community College with the goal of obtaining an associate’s degree in nursing. After graduation, she plans to get a job as soon as possible and continue her education to earn her bachelor’s degree.
Lilly Ryer is the recipient of the 2022 Denise Clawson BPW Scholarship.
Lilly is a senior at Marion Center Area High School and has earned a 4.0 GPA each year of high school.
She has been involved in several school organizations and athletic teams in which she has held leadership roles, including being captain of the cross-country, swim and track and field teams. She was co-president of the National Honor Society, senior class president, member of the Future Business Leaders of America, and member of the 411 Club.
Lilly volunteers in the Children’s Ministry at Saving Grace Church, where she is a member.
This fall Lilly will attend Waynesburg University and major in biology secondary education. She chose this major to fulfill her goal of being a high school biology teacher, which is a result of the impact her teachers have had on her.