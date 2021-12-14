Breakfast in Bethlehem
Submitted photo

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Bernard #339, with the help of the Grandmothers Corp and Knights of Columbus Fr. McNelis Council #1481, hosted Breakfast in Bethlehem on Dec. 4. Children and their families enjoyed a delicious breakfast, and then the children dressed in costumes to perform the miracle of the birth of Jesus. Children from 8 months to 14 years old participated. Young and old were mesmerized, especially when baby Jesus was a real baby. The Rev. Donald Conroy narrated and Deacon Andrew Corriente led the shepherds in the play.

