After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the annual Bunnyfest celebration will return this year to offer the opportunity for family fun in the weeks leading up to Easter at the Derry Township Ag Fair grounds, Route 982 outside of New Derry.
Bunnyfest 2021, which includes an Easter Egg hunt and other activities, is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 and March 27. Cost is $5 per child, and adults and others not participating can attend for free. Registration is not necessary.
This year’s theme is “Underwater World,” and children ages 2 to 12 are eligible to participate, said Carol Durika, of the Derry Township Ag Fair that coordinates the event.
During their exploration of the undersea world — which is handicap accessible — children can collect 10 eggs and will also receive special treats related to the theme.
Organizers say children will “Enter through the magical ship wreck of the Royal Chibbit into the undersea world.
Fish, corals, sharks, sea horses and the mystical sea bunnies are a few of the things you will see as you pass through the undersea world collecting eggs and other items along the path.”
After exiting, participants can stop at the duck pond for one free pull of a duck to win a prize, with extra turns available. Adult grab bags/hats are available for a $5 donation and include lottery tickets, gift cards, tools, food and gag gifts.
The United Methodist Church of Latrobe Youth Group will provide the food for sale to raise funds for the group.
In addition to the egg hunt course, other activities include photos with the Easter bunny in his garden and crafts. Games and other activities, such as face painting, may also be held outdoors if weather permits.
Live baby bunnies will be available for purchase.
The event also serves as a boost for humane societies in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Participants who bring an item from the following list to donate will receive $1 off admission:
• Laundry detergent or bleach
• Dish cloths, paper towels and blankets
• Dog and cat toys (no raw hides please)
• Disposable gloves
• Grain-free dry cat and dog food
• Lamb and rice dry dog food
• Cat litter (clumping and non-clumping)
• Newspaper
• Copy paper
Organizers say the event offers fun for the whole family, and anyone can walk around for free.
She encouraged families to bring extended family, friends and neighbors.
“It’s different,” Durika said. “It’s good for the kids and the parents enjoy it. It’s just a lot of fun.”