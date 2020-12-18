For the 2020-21 school year, six local businesses representing a variety of industries are participating in and supporting the implementation of The Challenge Program Inc. and workforce development in nine schools across Indiana County.
The mission of The Challenge Program is to build sustainable business/education partnerships while motivating students to develop the good habits required for success in school and in their future careers.
The program is for all students in grades 10, 11 and 12.
TCP, in partnership with businesses, challenged students during the fall of 2020 to compete in TCP’s five incentivized categories that directly link to academic and career success. The categories are Attendance, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), Community Service, Academic Improvement and Academic Excellence.
This year, TCP implemented its motivational messaging and connected students to local businesses utilizing virtual platforms in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
The 2020 virtual kickoff presentation included an introduction to TCP’s five award categories and presentations from business partners about careers for each active school. Businesses will continue to engage with students throughout the year in a variety of safe and socially distant work-related activities: video facility tours, virtual classroom “take-over” presentations, social media business partner campaigns, student-led Q&A’s with business representatives and virtual career days.
Supporting businesses for Indiana County schools and their sponsored high schools for the 2020-21 school year are:
• First Commonwealth Bank: Blairsville High School and Indiana Area High School
• InFirst Bank: Homer-Center High School, Penns Manor High School, Purchase Line High School and Marion Center Area High School
• PGT Trucking Inc.: Saltsburg High School
• Robindale Energy: United High School
• Seward Generation Station: United High School
• The Reschini Group: Indiana County Technology Center