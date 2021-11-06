Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana will be holding the 37th annual St. Andrew’s Day Sunday service at 11 am. Sunday. The service honors the Scottish Reformed heritage of the congregation and the denomination. A reception will follow the service in the dining room with Scottish treats. Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of whether they are of Scottish decent. Pictured is George Balderose of the Great Highland bagpipes.
Calvary to celebrate St. Andrew's Sunday
- Submitted photo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- GOP amplifies debate over race
- DCNR seeks to reduce plastic waste at area state parks
- House Dems delay social bill, plan infrastructure vote
- Leaders Circle recipients unveiled
- 'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': On disappointment and hope
- Police Log
- Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90 percent
- DEAR ABBY: Single woman struggles to connect in new community
Most Popular
Articles
- Partial election results
- Community mourns loss of former teacher, counselor, coach
- Late deaths
- Murder suspect extradited to Pennsylvania
- Bernard L. 'Coach' McQuown
- Blairsville couple sues WalMart over 'Flying Fairy' toy
- Municipal election results
- Man gets jail time, probation in three cases
- Parents sue district over masks
- Sudden police car expense imperils budget
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.