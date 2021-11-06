Bagpiper George Balderose
Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana will be holding the 37th annual St. Andrew’s Day Sunday service at 11 am. Sunday. The service honors the Scottish Reformed heritage of the congregation and the denomination. A reception will follow the service in the dining room with Scottish treats. Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of whether they are of Scottish decent. Pictured is George Balderose of the Great Highland bagpipes.

