Applications are now being accepted for the annual Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship and are available for download from the Indiana County Camp Cadet website. Completed applications are due by April 30.
As a means to give back to the community and carry on the mission of Indiana County Camp Cadet, the Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship is available to eligible and deserving Indiana County Camp Cadet graduates who attend a college, trade or technical school in pursuit of a post-secondary degree. The scholarship is intended to assist recipients who seek a career in the law enforcement and/or community service-related fields, although applicants in all fields of study are eligible to apply.
Scholarship applications are reviewed by the Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. board of directors, who will award a maximum of 10 individual $500 scholarships. Eligible candidates are permitted to apply each year of their post-secondary career, up to a maximum of four years.
Established in 2008, the goal of the Indiana County Camp Cadet program is to introduce young men and women to the field of law enforcement and criminal justice and to establish positive relationships between local law enforcement personnel and the youth of Indiana County.
About 40 youth “cadets” successfully complete the weeklong, overnight program held annually at Camp Seph Mack in Penn Run. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 Indiana County Camp Cadet program has been canceled.