The Indiana County Humane Society will hold its annual Cause for Paws on Sept. 18 at Blue Spruce Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Events include a timed 5K race, basket raffle, craft area for children, pet parade and walk around Blue Spruce at noon. Helping to plan Cause for Paws are, in front, from left, Melissa Andrews with Jolene, Samantha McCoy and Keaton Libengood with Buddy. In back, from left, are Kathie Lambert, Beth Finegan, Bev Buterbaugh and Carol Anderson. For more information go to www.incohumanesociety.com or call (724) 465-7387.

