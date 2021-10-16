The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court #339, is sponsoring a card party and salad bar luncheon at the St. Bernard social hall at noon Wednesday. Bring a friend and enjoy a delicious luncheon and afternoon of fun. Promoting the event, in back, from left, are CDA members Sabina Fiala and Marge Antolik and Mary K. Moreau, CDA chairwoman. Seated, from left, are Jan Sharbaugh, event co-chairwoman, and Barbara Minor, regent. The event includes a raffle, door prize, table prizes and more. Tickets are available at the door.
