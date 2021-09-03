Pennsylvania State Police said this year’s ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County will be closed to the public for most of the day on Sept. 11.
State police said only invited guests will be allowed in the park. The closure extends to roadways surrounding the park and Route 30, where no one will be allowed to park from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Alternate routes are suggested.
Police said the park will be open to the public after 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, for anyone wishing to pay their respects.