The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting Oct. 21 at the Indiana Country Club in White Township.
The board discussed many important issues including the county workforce, chamber’s annual luncheon, the State System of Higher Education and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing upcoming events for the chamber. The chamber’s highlight event of the year, the annual meeting luncheon, is scheduled for noon Friday, Dec. 3, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in White Township.
Hilliard said that he is excited to be holding the event in person again this year.
“This is truly one of our events that I feel is so much better in person, if we are able to do it safely and responsibly,” Hilliard said. “The ability to network and hear dynamic speakers is a key component to this event, and I am thrilled to be able to do it face-to-face this year.”
Last year’s event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hilliard said that they will announce the keynote speaker of the event by the end of October. You can RSVP as an individual or a group by contacting the chamber office.
Another event that was highlighted by Hilliard at the board of directors meetings was the Chamber Edge program. The series of two-hour workshops will kick off at 8 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Hilton Garden Inn and is designed to provide opportunities for businesses and individuals to get the necessary tools to take themselves and their companies to the next level.
“We are hearing a lot about the workforce challenges facing our county, and a lot of the information provided in these workshops will be to help recognize how to better recruit quality employees, how to retain the quality employees you already have, and how to have a more productive workforce,” Hilliard said.
The first workshop will be titled “Everyone Communicates, Few Connect,” and Hilliard says that it truly will be a workshop for everyone.
“Whether you are in sales or the CEO or a large company, you cannot be successful without good communication,” Hilliard said. “This workshop will help everyone polish their communication style and become a more effective communicator, which will lead to a more pleasant workplace and more successful business interactions.”
Space is limited so businesses can register their team or register as an individual by contacting the chamber office.
Hilliard concluded his report by announcing that the Indiana County Ready essential skills program is kicking off its third year in each of the county school districts, and he has been making presentations at each district to introduce the program to juniors and seniors. Hilliard informed the board that in addition to the program, the chamber’s workforce development initiatives also now include a Junior Chamber program, which involves select students from each county school district.
“We are very excited about our Junior Chamber program,” Hilliard said. “At the end of last year, we were able to engage this group in a number of think-tank sessions that really helped to provide our workforce development team with a lot enlightening insight. This year we are looking to create action steps with the group and provide them with hands-on activities to truly be a part of our overall efforts.”
Hilliard said that his team has asked the students to help to develop a social media page/group where businesses will be able to post job openings, internships and job-shadowing opportunities directly to students.
“We want to help businesses speak the same language as the students and if we can provide a venue to make it easier to learn about employment and learning opportunities with these businesses and do so in a manner that students can relate to, we will have a far better chance at success,” Hilliard said.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
District Attorney Bob Manzi attended the board meeting as a special guest and stated that his office would like to work with the chamber on a number of issues.
“We would like to partner with the Chamber of Commerce on a series of workshops to help businesses better understand and deal with a number of issues that we are noticing many business owners struggling with right now.”
Manzi stated that the issues include how to properly manage a disgruntled employee situation, how to recognize if an employee has a drug or alcohol issue, and how to recognize internal fraud or employee theft.
“There are a number of red flags that most businesses do not know about when it comes to internal fraud,” Manzi explained. “If a business does not have its books looked at by multiple personnel then they are at an even greater risk.”
The chamber will be working with the district attorney’s office to schedule these workshops in the near future.
IUP
Dr. Michael Driscoll, president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, informed the board that the fall semester’s official enrollment numbers have been released and the current head count of students is at 9,308. Driscoll says that although the number is down by about 7 percent, it is not unexpected given the current challenges that exist.
“COVID has definitely had an impact in the number of students who have returned,” Driscoll stated. “However, we are now focusing on getting students registered for the spring semester to improve student retention and, ultimately, improving overall enrollment.”
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Sen. Joe Pittman began the state report by continuing the discussion on education and the State System of Higher Education. Pittman informed the board that the enrollment numbers have decreased dramatically across the entire State System, and he does not feel as if this trend will change any time soon due to current demographics.
“When you start down the path of decreasing population, it is not easy to reverse,” Pittman said. “We are trying to work with the State System to help them right-size because right now the numbers are just not there to be able to retain an affordable network to meet the needs of prospective students.”
State Rep. Jim Struzzi added that the House Appropriations Committee would be meeting Wednesday (Oct. 27) with Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Struzzi is a member of the committee and hopes that Greenstein, in addition to providing an update of the State System redesign, will provide additional details on their increased budget request.
“We understand the value of the State System,” Struzzi said. “The challenge is that we have to better inform our colleagues who do not have State System schools in their districts of the real value of these schools. “
Struzzi continued his report by informing the board that he is going to continue to work on a lot of human services issues, and that these serious problems facing our communities continue to be challenging but extremely important to address.
“A lot of the issues that we are trying to deal with are very complex,” Struzzi said. “The positive is that we as a legislature do understand the issues and are actively working to create resolutions.”
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by updating the board on a number of funding opportunities that may be available for broadband improvements in Indiana County. Stauffer informed the board that the county has received $1.5 million in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and is working through the federal procurement process to get the project out to bid to internet service providers.
In addition, Stauffer said that the county commissioners have authorized his office to collaborate with the PA Department of Community and Economic Development on a $8.526 million grant application through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The Office of Planning & Development is beginning to prepare a separate grant application of up to $1 million through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) — CARES Act (CDBG-CV) Competitive program to deploy broadband services, which will be targeted to communities with low- and moderate-income levels as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
“Broadband continues to be one of the top county priorities and we are consistently looking for ways to attract grant funds and develop partnerships to continue to address the digital divide that still exists in our communities,” Stauffer said.
Stauffer said that the county is currently in the process of mapping and identifying areas of need within the county.
In addition, Stauffer informed the board that there will be a virtual meeting regarding the Pennsylvania Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) to discuss the next four years of funding for transportation-related projects. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 17.
Stauffer concluded the ICDC report by discussing the recently released census results for Indiana County. He indicated that Indiana County was the only county in the state that performed under projection.
“We were down by approximately 5,000 people from 10 years ago,” Stauffer said. “While we are not happy with those numbers, we do understand how challenging the situation was last year for census takers in our county due to COVID-19, which certainly affected the number of students and individuals living in student housing that were not present and unable to receive direct mail piece from the Census Bureau.”
Stauffer reported that in collaboration with our regional partners, the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development is reviewing the census data and one interesting trend was that at 40.5 years, Indiana County has the lowest median age in the 10-county region.
Overall, the region’s median age in 2020 was 43 years, Allegheny County’s was 40.6 years, comparatively.
TOURISM
Greg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau Board of Directors, was pleased to share that Laura Herrington is the new executive director.
Herrington began her employment with the tourist bureau in 2014 as financial assistant/marketing coordinator, was office manager in 2017 and interim executive director in May 2021. On behalf of the board of directors, Van Horn said that they are confident in Herrington’s abilities to represent the tourist bureau and welcome her to this new role.
Autumn is a beautiful time of year to visit the Smicksburg area and the next time you’re there, be sure to check out the mural recently painted on the side of Wender Pottery. ICTB coordinated with shop owners, Jean, Andrew and Jude Wender, Dripped on the Road organization and the Creative Spaces Collective for this first public art installation in Smicksburg. It is a busy time for Smicksburg as visitors have enjoyed the seasonal celebrations including the Apple Fest, Fall Festival and Potters Tour. Plan on attending their Old-Fashioned Country Christmas Open House the first two weekends in November, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 and the Cookie Tour on Dec. 4.
The Indiana County Tourist Bureau recently participated in the “Breaking Down The Borders For Recovery” Tri-County rally. The rally was a collaborative effort bringing together Indiana, Westmoreland and Cambria counties for a positive and encouraging family event for those affected by addiction and involved in the recovery community. It was a great opportunity to share upcoming event information and fun things to do around Indiana County with folks from the regional area.
BCDA
Linda Gwinn, of the Blairsville Community Development Authority, reported to the board that a new Airbnb has opened up in Blairsville. The Bakery Loft above Market Street Pastries is available for short and long-term stays and has been popular for people visiting family in the area as well as newcomers to Blairsville who have been impressed with all the town has to offer.
Gwinn also reported about the number of positive feedback the town has received from all of the murals that have been created. The project was part of the Creative Spaces program, headed up by Hannah Harley. Gwinn says that many of the people who stopped to admire the work of the muralists also wanted to help feed them.
“Whether at restaurants in town, the coffee shop, or home-cooked meals delivered on site, the meals were just one way that people jumped in line to be able to be a part of making the muralists feel at home,” Gwinn said.
Gwinn also reported that in the last few weeks, a flurry of inquires have been made regarding the purchase of lots in the BCDA’s lots surrounding the Blairsville Bandstand, and stretching for nearly a block in all directions. Both residential and commercial/mixed-use inquires have been made for the BCDA’s properties that are for sale.
Interested individuals can contact their office at (724) 459-8588.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Leaders Circle Awards Banquet, Nov. 4 at Rustic Lodge
• Chamber Edge Workshop, 8 a.m. Nov. 16 at Hilton Garden Inn
• Business After Hours, Nov. 18 at Hilton Garden Inn
• Annual Luncheon, noon Dec. 2 at KCAC
The chamber will meet next on Nov. 10 at a location to be determined.