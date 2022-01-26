Area business/industry and government and educational leaders are invited to the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce After-Hours Business-Education Partnership Expo from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Educators at IAHS are aware the individuals businesses employ must possess the necessary Indiana County Ready interpersonal skills and quality attributes of attendance, communication, respect, work ethic, reliability and professionalism. Otherwise, related challenges of lost productivity, revenue and competitiveness occur.
On behalf of IAHS and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, area business/industry and government and educational leaders are cordially invited to attend the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce After-Hours Business-Education Partnership Expo at the senior high school.
The event is provided in an open-house format to provide the opportunity to attend according to availability. Faculty look forward to meeting participants to showcase the workforce ready commitment to students and the local economy.
Refreshments and student entertainment will be provided while those in attendance meet educators to learn about the workforce ready skills promoted at the high school.
The schedule follows:
• 5:45 to 6 p.m., guest arrival at the Upper Commons Area of the school and registration with guide of expo activities
• 6 to 6:15 p.m., greetings, introductions, comments and overview of the expo, including the IHS Ready Culminating Graduation Project
• 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., guests visit faculty stations that feature school programs and academic department presentations and promotion of student workforce readiness, and engage in business-education partnership networking opportunities
• 7:45 to 8 p.m., closing comments and building steps to strengthen the IAHS-ICCC Business Education Partnership